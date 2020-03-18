Fast food chains seeing changes

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Fast food restaurants have closed their doors and opened their windows.

Since dine-in restaurants were ordered to shut down, local fast food stops have seen dramatic changes in traffic.

Mike Burgmeier, owner-operator of Chick-Fil-A in Altoona says their team wants to help locally owned businesses too. He says every night this week, his staff will be fed with food from a different local restaurant.

Burgmeier says “we’re just trying to be as quick as possible to make sure that we can serve the guests and get the line moving and make sure we’re attentive and courteous in the process… We realize the challenges that are facing us and the economy right now and we want to make sure we’re doing the right thing for our local businesses and local restaurants to support them as well.”

While he encourages customers to utilize drive thru’s and delivery, folks can still walk in and get take out

5th-grade health teacher, Blake Walter stopped by Chick-Fil-A on Tuesday. Walter says he felt safe enough to come in and take out in instead of utilizing the drive-thru. He says he’s been telling his students the best thing to do is to stay calm and to stay home.

“It was nice to be able to calm some kids down and let them know hey it’s going to be okay if you follow everything they tell you to do,” says Walter

Burgmeier says he doesn’t know what the rest of the week will bring but he’s preparing his staff for whatever comes their way.