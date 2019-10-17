Fashion show lets Down Syndrome models strut their stuff

NEW YORK (AP) — One model sashayed down the runway with a leather jacket and a guitar. Another danced and strutted in a multicolored bomber coat. A toddler had a little help with her modeling turn, holding on to an adult as she wore a peach outfit with a tutu.

Though New York’s Fashion Week wrapped more than a month ago, there was plenty of fierce fashion at the second annual “Gigi’s Playhouse Fashion Show” on Wednesday. The event allows young people with Down Syndrome to share their talent.

Gigi’s Playhouse is an education and achievement center that prepares young people with Down Syndrome, from infants to teens, to engage more fully in their homes, schools, and communities.