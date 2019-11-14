Farm to Table: Hand selecting your Thanksgiving Turkey

Thanksgiving is right around the corner and many folks are preparing for their Thanksgiving meal. Did you know that you can hand select turkeys from local farms in our area. Our Morgan Koziar spoke with two local turkey farmers, and they say you can simply taste the difference when it comes to farm-raised poultry.

Janet Schaufler of Schauflers’ Wild Blumen Farms is raising about 20 turkeys this year. She enjoys their personalities, and says for birds they’re very funny! Janet also creates pressed oils from seeds like canola, hemp, sesame, sunflowers, and pumpkin. Janet’s husband, Doug has done extensive research on oils that can be used for both food sources and engine mechanics. His research and the influence of a hairdresser inspired Janet to start pressing and bottling her oils. Janet sells her poultry, oils, and produce at the Pine Grove Mills Farmers Market.

This is the first year of raising turkeys for Jackie Deiter of EJ Market Gardens. Jackie says it’s important to support local farms. “Farm-raised turkeys have more flavor, and they’re just juicier. They tend to have more fat on them, which makes them taste even better too,” says Jackie.