Farm market sees spike in traffic

PORT MATILDA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Owners of Way Fruit Farm Market in Port Matilda say customers have been taking full advantage of their curbside pick-up and delivery.

Owner, Jason Coopey says he’s also seen a dramatic change in what folks are buying. At the start of the pandemic, he saw lots of basic food purchases like bread and milk. Now, more customers are purchasing comfort foods like soda and candy.

“You’re not able to go out to eat as much but youre still trying to enjoy life. Even though times are hard and were not in a normal in any way, people still want that little bit of comfort. Food is often times that comfort for people,” says Coopey.

He believes more folks will stick to ‘at-home-delivery’ when the pandemic is over. He says customers of all ages are getting used to the convenience of it.