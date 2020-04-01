Farm market goes contactless

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Way Fruit Farm Market’s customers went from shopping in-store to picking up and taking out. They have now gone contactless due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To shop here, customers will now have to order online and call in. Owner, Jason Coopey says with more COVID-19 cases coming to Centre County, they decided to minimize the contact with their products. He says “people also understand that it’s for their safety also, so in times like these it’s just so difficult because you’re trying to balance making sure everybody gets everything with safety…We’ve been very good about staying stocked on some items that grocery stores haven’t had and because of that we’ve been extremely busy for the last three weeks.”

Coopey says says because his market only sells locally made products, there’s lots to go around.

Kimberly Babb is a frequent customer at ‘way fruit farm’ in Centre county, She says “I got an email that said they were open, that they were doing on the spot delivery, you stay in your car, you can order online, it was so convenient. They have a lot of items that I couldn’t get other places and I really want to support my community through this crisis…It’s extremely important to support our neighbors and friends cause everybody else has bills to pay, so the more that I can support a local business I’m glad to do it,” says Babb

The staff says before you come in to pick up, you can call in at (814)692-5211 or order through the website found here.