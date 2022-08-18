HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The anticipation is growing ahead of the Hollidaysburg 12-U Little League Team’s first game in the 2022 Little League World Series.

“It’s pretty exciting,” Hollidaysburg fan Joseph Zimmerman said. “I’m, like, shaking right now because I’ve never been to a world series game, so it’s gonna be pretty nice.”

Fans lined up to board busses, ready to cheer on the Tigers as they take on the Pearland Texas Little League Team from the Southwest Division.

“The excitement is real high here,” Steve Mowry, one of the bus drivers, said. “People are smiling and laughing and you can tell they’re excited to go.”

The community support has been a constant throughout the team’s journey. Fans heading to Williamsport hoped their support will give the team some encouragement heading into the game.

“You have an army behind you,” Lori Sinisi from the Catholic War Vets said. “Get out there, have as much fun as possible and just get it.”

Center fielder, Aspen Anderson, felt the love as his grandma headed off to watch.

“So many phone calls and texts, emails from everybody all over the county encouraging them,” Deb Anderson said. “Clear out in California have been having watch parties and have been communicating with us how excited they are.”

No matter what the outcome, fans said they were proud of how far the team has come.

“Win or lose, this team has been phenomenal,” Anderson said. “They support each other so much and the community has supported them so much, we couldn’t be any more proud and happy.”