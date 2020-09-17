Fans excited to see PSU Football return, local official concerned with possible uptick in COVID cases

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State Football returning is bringing excitement back to fans who were expecting to see the Nittany Lions play in the spring.

While fans are grateful to have football again, a local official is expressing his concern over bringing Penn State football back, with fear of State College seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

“I am deeply, deeply concerned about this. I think it’s a big mistake,” said Jessie Barlow, President of the State College Borough. “I do not think Penn State’s ready to do this.”

Barlow said that while he does give the university credit for not having the fans, he thinks it is “much too soon” to do this.

Despite football being back, Penn State Athletic Director Sandy Barbour announced there will be no public sale of tickets for games.



Barbour also said on Wednesday that Big Ten schools are working to accommodate student-athletes families being able to attend games this fall.