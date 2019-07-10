Family Video stores beating the industry odds

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One video rental chain is flipping the script on the declining industry.

Family Video has around 600 stores across the country, and owner of the Johnstown location, Chris Ogden, says a newer line of products is helping their customers relax.

“If you’re going to want to watch a movie, you’re going to want to be comfortable. It may hurt to sit down or relax while watching a movie and you want to get the edge off or find the opportunity to get the chance off, try C.B.D.”

The C.B.D. products are not going to get someone high, but are designed to help with problems such as muscle aches, joins pains and possible stress relief. Another one of Ogden’s secrets to success is great customer service.

“We’ve made it be about them and not about anything else in the store and that’s what matters…they’re the reason we’ve been around and been so successful the last 40 years.”

Nadine Kiser has been shopping at Family Video for the last ten years and says, that service is what brings her back.

“They back up their movies. If there’s any scratches on them or anything, you can bring it back and they’ll allow you to pick out another movie or get another movie another day.”

Good service is key in an industry that relies heavily on customers, but a wide variety of products is also important.

“I go onto YouTube every day and there’s only a small selection of movies that they’ll let you get free but, you can come here and pick out movies that are decent priced and have them for several days,” says Kiser.

Ogden says for all of the support they’ve received, thanking the community is what matters most.

“We try to give back because they’ve been giving us their business and time for so much amount of time, we try and give back as much as we can.”