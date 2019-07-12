Family searching for answers 12 years after woman’s disappearance

SYKESVILLE, JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Friday marks 12 years since Joey Lynn Offutt disappeared from her Sykesville home.

On July 12, 2007, a fire destroyed Offutt’s home on Dr. Fugate Drive in Sykesville.

None of Offutt’s family lives in the area, so WTAJ spoke with her nephew on the phone.

Jason Hungerford said this time of year is always difficult for the family.

“To know what happened and to have that peace of mind and to be able to move on, it’s sort of like an open wound that’s ongoing,” Hungerford said.

After the fire, Offutt was missing and her six-week-year-old son was found dead inside the home.

Her two other daughters were not home at the time of the fire.

Offutt was 33 years old when she disappeared.

Four weeks later, her car was discovered at her former apartment complex in State College.

State police have been updating the family throughout the ongoing investigation.

“The state police have been really good with keeping in contact with Joey’s mother and updating her on things, but there really hasn’t been a whole lot to update,” Hungerford said.

Offutt is described as thin and petite with brown eyes and reddish-brown hair.

Her family declared her deceased in 2016.

Hungerford said even though many years have passed, the family doesn’t want Offutt forgotten.

He asks anyone with information, no matter how small a detail, to report it.

You contact the family at their website here, or leave a tip at 1-877-440-JOEY (1-877-440-5639).

You can also reach State Police Punxsutawney at (814) 938-0510 .