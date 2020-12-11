Family remembers young mother killed in Interstate 81 crash

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — We have new information about a deadly crash on I-81 that killed a young mother and left her baby injured on Thursday.

Those who loved her remember 19 years worth of memories. Eyewitness News spoke with her family as they shared memories of the teen who they say was the light of their lives.

“She will be greatly missed. A part of me is gone,” Cedric Sherard, Amiyah’s father, said.

“Things will never ever be the same. Ever,” Kristie Harfield, Amiyah’s mother, said.

After a tragic crash on Interstate 81 Wednesday, “I just thank God for the 19 years that we did have Amiyah here,” Sherard said.

19-year-old Amiyah Sherard’s family spoke with Eyewitness News, remembering her as a vibrant and loving daughter and mother. State police say her car crossed the median into the southbound lane and crashed into a semi truck head-on Wednesday.

“Moderate injuries to the tractor trailer driver and moderate injuries to the juvenile passenger in unit number 1,” said Trooper Anthony Petroski.

Trooper Petroski is referring to Amiyah’s one-year-old child Royalty Moore who was rescued from the wreck.

“She’s fighting for her life right now and I’m asking everyone who is watching this or seeing this to please continue to pray for our family because that’s the only thing we have left of Amiyah — Royalty,” Harfield said.

From Amiyah catching her first fish with her dad to taking selfies with her mom, everyone we spoke with today says she will greatly be missed.

“Those times is I think what I think is going to get me through a bad day. Those little times that we had, I’ll carry those with me for the rest of my life,” Harfield said.

THE LATEST