Family reflects on life of Devon Pfirsching, a 15-year-old killed 1 year ago

ALTOONA, PA (WTAJ) — Dozens of community members gathered on 39th and Beale Ave. in memory of Altoona’s, Devon Pfirsching on the 1 year anniversary of his murder.

Devon’s sister Destinee Phirsching says “I chose strength everyday because of Devon.”

Destinee Pfirsching is devons only sibling. She says “I’m his sister, but I’m also his best friend and biggest fan… He’ll always part of our family whether he’s here or not.”

Tears welled in her eyes as she watched friend’s light candles in Devon’s memory.

Devon was a 15-year-old sophomore at Altoona Area High School. On February 25th, 2020, 3 teens tried to rob him near Jefferson Park. Shots fired and devon was killed.

Family friend, Matthew Fee says “Not a day goes by that we don’t miss him and we don’t love him he’s touched so many people.”

Police arrested 4 teens on counts related to staging the robbery and murder.

Destinee says “whenever I found out, my first reaction was ‘how do I go on?'”

But as his family grieves, friends, classmates and even strangers continue to

keep Devon’s light alive.

“He’s still in my life, that’s my brother. He’s always going to be in my life,” Destinee adds.

Fee says “We love you Devon, you’re always here with us, you’re here in spirit and we love you.”

Friends and family say although he’s gone, his memory lives on forever.