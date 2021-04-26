Family-owned, DelGrosso Foods, expanding in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Longtime Pennsylvania-based and family-owned company, DelGrosso Foods, is expanding its manufacturing operations in Blair County.

“We have a highly dedicated, world-class workforce right here in Blair County that produces DelGrosso branded products for distribution nationally and internationally, packs private label (store brand) products for half of the top 20 grocers in America and produces sauce or salsa for several national brands. We are excited for the next step,” said third-generation family member and Chief Sales and Marketing Officer Michael DelGrosso.

DelGrosso Foods began in 1943 as a small restaurant on 17th Street in Altoona owned by Mafalda and Ferdinand DelGrosso. The restaurant quickly became a success with its original pasta sauce recipe declaring the eatery the best spaghetti dinner in town.

In 1947, DelGrosso Foods was founded when the company began commercially producing its original pasta sauce. The company’s long line of delicious products has allowed them to be the oldest-family owned pasta sauce provider in the United States.

DelGrosso Foods, Inc., was awarded $1.5 million from the Commonwealth of PA. The

Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) is designed to assist with the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational and historical improvement projects.

“DelGrosso Foods is a nationally recognized food manufacturer known by many Pennsylvanians, whether in the grocery store aisle or at home in our kitchens and it has supplied consumers across the country with its trusted products for decades,” said Governor Tom Wolf.

DelGrosso Foods will take over a 166,000 square-foot vacant facility in Antis Township, allowing it to double its production. The project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team, an experienced group of economic development professionals who report directly to the governor and work with businesses that are considering locating or expanding in Pennsylvania.

“My administration is pleased to support this second-and third-generation run, historic Pennsylvania business in its latest expansion in the commonwealth that will increase production capabilities and bring new, good-paying jobs to Altoona and surrounding communities,” said Wolf.

The new facility will be located on Kristel Lane right off of Interstate 99.