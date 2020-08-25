Family loses home in Munster Township fire

CAMBRIA COUNTY, MUNSTER TWP., Pa (WTAJ) — Crews spent hours battling a blaze coming from the second floor of a home in Munster Township on Saturday night. The cause is still undetermined and so are the plans for the future of the Borlie’s, the family of eight who lived there.

Grace and Larry Borlie’s life took a devastating turn this weekend when their family home went up in flames. Grace says “when I came around the corner, there were flames coming out of the windows and I didn’t see my dogs so I panicked.”

The couple has 6 young children, 3 dogs and dozens of farm animals – all of which were safe from the fire. But their belongings weren’t. “A lot of things can be replaced but theres a lot of things that i’ll never be able to get back,” says Larry.

One thing they don’t have is the name of the female driver who was one of two people who noticed the fire, went inside to save anyone in danger and called 9-1-1. Grace says “they both went in there, yelling for people making sure no one was in there and once they knew no one was in there, they got our dogs.”

The cause is yet to be determined but the Borlie’s say it may have been electrical. For now they’re staying with a family member until they can figure out what comes next. Larry says “The house needed a lot of work and I was trying to renovate it here and there as I could but there was a lot of issues with it…were just waiting for the insurance company to get back to us and were going to take it from them, whatever they say and were going to work with them to see about rebuilding or whatever.” Grace adds “I just keep reiterating that this is what matters that we still have each other, we still have our animals and were all alive.”She says the most important things could never be burned.

A family member put together a GoFundMe account to help the Borlie’s. It can be found here.