CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Authorities say a couple kept a cache of weapons and lived with their two small children at a northern Nevada children’s museum.

KRNV-TV in Reno reported Friday that a 41-year-old janitor at the Children’s Museum of Northern Nevada was arrested late last week. He has been charged with child neglect and weapons-related offenses.

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office says officials realized the family was living in the museum after the man’s 2-year-old child was discovered walking nearby unsupervised.

Another sibling then gave the museum as their address. The children’s mother was a museum manager and both parents have been fired.

The museum’s board issued an apology and has closed temporarily while they find a new manager.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

The Sheriff’s Office and the museum did not immediately respond to Nexstar’s requests for comment.