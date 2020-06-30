Family appeals council decision to remove chickens

COLLEGE TWP, Pa. (WTAJ) — After 10-year-old Maeve Elliot and her family were told to get rid of her chickens or pay hefty fines, the College Township Council has waived the family’s appeal fee.

According to our partners at the Centre Daily Times, the College Township Council voted unanimously to approve a one-time waiver to eliminate the family’s fee for appealing to the zoning hearing board. This will allow the family to challenge the ordinance that forbids chickens in College Township.



The hearing will take place within 60 days after the appeal is filed. Maeve’s chickens will be allowed to stay on the property until the hearing is settled.