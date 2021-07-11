Falls Creeks “Farm Fest” offers unique yoga experience… at a farmer’s market

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – You don’t expect to find yoga at a farmers’ market or fresh produce at a yoga class, but a unique event on Saturday in Clearfield County offered both. “Farm Fest” brought together local vendors and yoga instructors. Patrons had an opportunity for energetic healing and some fresh produce.

Organizers Gabrielle Orcutt and Lanna Calhoun have hosted their own events separate events in the past, now teaming up to bring Orcutt’s yoga festivals and Calhoun’s farmer’s markets together.

“I teach goat yoga, and Lanna owns goats, and I’m the yoga. And we’ve always teased that we’re like the yin yang of goat yoga,” Orcutt said.

Across the farm, you can find all kinds of produce. And when you want to relax, you can do so, with 9 yoga sessions taking place over an 8 hour time period.

“It’s really cool to be able to connect with other people that do this,” said Rowan Banks, a yoga enthusiast. “And also be able to see baby goats and get fresh food. So it’s kind of like all of my favorite things in one.”

Farm Fest offers a pleasant atmosphere whether you’re a regular, or a first-timer.

“We just learned about this yesterday, so we didn’t know what to expect, but the class was really relaxing,” said Renee Lilley, who attended her first-ever yoga class with her daughter.

Calhoun said the first annual Farm Fest was a huge success. More than 40 vendors set up shop across the farm, some traveled from as far as Pittsburgh to participate in the day. She also says, there’s still room to grow for the future.

“Well, we have a few fields that we’re not using. So we can definitely expand for next year,” Calhoun said.