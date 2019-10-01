Breaking News
Fair connects people to resources in community

PUNXSUTAWNEY, JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A fair held at Barclay Square in Punxsutawney connected people to resources available in the community.

Tuesday was the second annual Recovery Resources Festival.

The Clearfield-Jefferson Community Support Program and Community Connections of Clearfield/Jefferson Counties sponsored the festival.

“We’re trying to bring people who need help, bring the help to them, outside in a nice environment on a sunny day,” Community Support Program Ambassador Mark Richards said.

Over a dozen organizations set up booths with information on services for mental health, behavioral health, human services and veterans.

