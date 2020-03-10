Face masks shortage local stores because of Coronavirus

MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WETM) – While pharmacies are running low on hand sanitizer, there is another item that has been flying off the shelves. Surgical face masks are in high demand but in low supply.

Face masks cover a person’s mouth and nose with the intention of preventing the spreading of diseases like the new coronavirus. But stores all over the country are selling out creating fear of a shortage. A pharmacist in Montour Falls says they have already sold out.

“It happened so fast we didn’t anticipate a face mask, for example, we had a huge run on that and it happened very quickly and for everybody, so, that and the hand sanitizer there has just been this very quick problem scenario,” said Mike Rossetti, Supervising Pharmacist at Quinlan’s Pharmacy & Medical Supply.

But according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are no recommendations to wear them if you are not within a health care setting such as a hospital. And that the face masks may not benefit people attempting to avoid contracting the virus.

Even the US Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams Tweeted that “they are not effective in preventing general public from catching coronavirus, but if healthcare providers can’t get them to care for sick patients, it puts them and our communities at risk!”

For now, pharmacist Rossetti echo’s the advice that other officials have been stating which are to wash your hands, avoid crowds and if you feel sick, stay home.