Face Mask Hygiene

Dr. Amit Mehta, with Geisinger Gray’s Woods, says it’s important to wear a mask.

When you go out for necessary errands to prevent possibly spreading the coronavirus to others or getting it yourself.

But if you’re going to wear one he says you have to use it correctly.

“Make sure it doesn’t get wet, don’t touch the front of the mask,” Dr. Mehta, said.

Also, pay attention to what direction you’re putting the mask on.

“I have seen people wear it upside down, OK?”, Dr. Amit Mehta, Centre County Medical Director for Community Medicine at Geisinger Gray’s Woods, said. “The hard part where the nasal bridge is, is down, it’s the wrong way, and the soft part is going on the nose, so that will not help you and will not help to prevent the infection, passing it on.”

He says before you put the mask on, use hand sanitizer on your hands that has 60% alcohol or higher.

“I take the mask out and hold it by the strings on the side, and then I try to hold the other side of the other string there and that’s it,” Dr. Mehta, said. “It goes straight on the earlobes, on my ear.”

If you’re wearing a surgical mask, there’s something to keep in mind.

“Pinch the nasal bridge so that the mask sticks to the side of the nose, and that is the best way that you’re going to prevent the infection going from you to the other person and vice versa,” Dr. Mehta, said.

Dr. Mehta says most clothes and materials can be used for masks.

Dr. Mehta suggests wearing a mask about five times and then throwing it away.