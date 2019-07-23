Extreme heat safety tips from Dr. Burwell

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Some folks in the Altoona area found a fun way to cool down if even just for a little while.

You could find people of all ages at the Juniata Memorial Spray Park.

It’s important to note that for those at either end of the age spectrum, high temperatures can be a danger.

“People that are over 65 also people that are on certain medications like certain blood pressure medicines or diuretics, they can lose fluid at a higher rate and they may have challenges regulating their body temperature,” said Dr. Burwell of Altoona

Babies also have challenges regulating their body temperature according to the doctor, so it’s important not to have them out in extreme heat for very long.

You also have to keep an eye on your older kids.