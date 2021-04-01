Extra boats needed for water rescues in Mississippi

Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan said that the biggest challenge the storm brought on was rescuing stranded drivers and residents from the early morning flooding.

With Severe Flash Floods in certain areas during the morning, Calhoun County EMA Director Randy Skinner said close to 30 county roads were under water at one point and at least two neighborhoods were hit by flooding.

Skinner estimated that they rescued at least 10 people from their homes by 8 AM. Sheriff Pollan said his deputies assisted fire and rescue with the responses and they also had to bring in extra boats for water rescues in Calhoun City.