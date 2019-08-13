Exposure to Algae kills dogs

(WTAJ/CBS) — A North Carolina woman is devastated after her three dogs suddenly died, after playing in and around water.

On Thursday, Melissa Martin took her Golden Doodle and her two Westies to swim in a pond near her neighborhood.

Martin says after brought the dogs home, they started seizing, so she rushed them to her veterinarian, but they died within three hours.

“She says the dogs had gotten into cyanobacteria, also referred to as blue-green algae and that is toxic to the nervous system. By the end of this year, I plan to contact whoever I need to contact to make sure we have signs up at every body of water like this that says it’s toxic. Cause nobody knows. Kids could get in it, and it could poison them as well,” said Melissa Martin.

Health officials say if your pet appears to stumble, stagger, or collapse after being in a pond, lake or river, seek veterinary care immediately.

There’s no antidote, but there’s a chance a veterinarian could flush the toxin out of their system.