Explosion, fire brings crews to Punxsutawney business

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A building on Elk Run is damaged, following a Wednesday night fire that stretched into the next morning.

No injuries were reported from the blaze.

First called in as an explosion, crews from across the area started making their way to NAC Carbon Products around 10:30 p.m. At one point during the night, the call was upgraded to a third alarm.

On Thursday morning, some of the company’s employees showed up for work, and were able to enter one part of the building. The overall condition of the structure was not immediately clear.