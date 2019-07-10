Exercise makes you smarter

Working out can help you shed pounds, tone up, and live longer.

But there could be another hidden benefit you can’t see.

Neuroscientists at Oregon health & science university studied mice and found that short bursts of exercise boost the part of the brain associated with learning and memory.

The study specifically measured the brain’s response to single bursts of exercise in otherwise sedentary mice.

The short-term bursts of exercise in mice, which is comparable to about 4,000 steps for humans, was enough to prime the brain for learning.

Westbrook says they working to prove a direct link between the two.