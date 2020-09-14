Exclusive: Victim recounts being stalked by DoorDash driver

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman in Blair County is speaking out against a DoorDash driver who allegedly stalked and threatened her after making a delivery.



Robert Wales, 53, has been arrested for stalking and harassment. He posted his $15,000 bail.

The victim ordered through the DoorDash app about two weeks ago. Wales handed her the food, but it was leaking through the bag.

Wales left, but just a few hours later, he showed up to her home unannounced. This time, he was off the clock.



“I just knew something was off about him,” the victim, who has asked to remain anonymous, said.

After making a delivery to the home on Sept. 4, Wales walked into the backyard of the home to give the victim a coupon after he said he ruined the victim’s food when it spilled on his pants.

The victim said she declined, but he insisted. She then tried to get him to leave.

“So I walked around the back to the front of the house and he was in front of me and kept stopping and turning around and talking to me and stopping and turning around,” she said.

Wales left a letter on her front door on Sept. 9, saying that he saw the victim on 17th Street in Altoona and wanted her to give him a call.

She called Wales to say his actions were inappropriate and she was not interested, adding she was sorry if she gave him the wrong impression.

“And he [Wales] said ‘no you didn’t give me any impression. I just thought you were really pretty and I’d like to take you on a date,'” the victim said. “Well, like I said, I’m taken. I’m not available, please do not contact me again.”

The next morning, she woke up to six missed calls, and three voicemails from an unknown number,- addressing her sister, whom Wales thinks called him instead of the victim.

“And I’m coming to your house tomorrow and you better not be there,” Wales said in a voicemail.

“As soon as I heard his voice, I knew it was him and I started running through my house, making sure all the windows were locked, all the doors were locked,” the victim said.

The victim called her sister and father, who then texted Wales to stop harassing his daughter.

Based on the voicemails and the text messages, police arrested Wales on Sept. 10 for stalking and harassment. He posted his $15,000 bail.

As for anyone else who finds themselves in a similar situation, the victim says to listen to your gut.

“If you feel like something is not right, it’s probably not right. Go with it, and that’s why I’m speaking out on this subject,” she said.



Doordash said that Wales passed both a criminal and motor vehicle background check to become a driver. He has since been terminated.

The company is working with local law enforcement on this investigation.