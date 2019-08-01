Ex-running back pays officer $55,000 in 2016 nightclub fight

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Former Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy has paid $55,000 to a Philadelphia police officer following an arbitrator’s ruling that the player and another man injured the officer during a nightclub brawl more than three years ago.



The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that the arbitrator’s ruling last month also ordered that a former college teammate of McCoy’s pay $55,000.

Authorities said a fight over a champagne bottle at Recess Lounge in February 2016 led to one officer being punched and kicked, and he was left with a broken nose, broken ribs and other injuries. City and state prosecutors filed no charges.

An attorney representing the defendants said McCoy “paid his portion, and it’s behind him, and we’re trying to keep it that way.” McCoy was unavailable for comment as he excused from practice at training camp on

Wednesday for what coach Sean McDermott called a personal reason.

