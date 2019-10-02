Former Penn State Police Officer faces charges

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A former Penn State Police Officer is facing charges of recklessly endangering another person.

According to WTAJ’s partners at the Centre Daily Times, Ryan Byrnes, 26, State College, was placed on leave in September after he unintentionally discharged his gun while off duty inside a Patton Township apartment.

Byrnes was cleaning his gun and accidentally fired it.

No one was injured, though a bullet did go through the door of an apartment across the hallway.

His preliminary hearing is set for November 6.