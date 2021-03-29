Ex-husband accused of breaking into woman’s home twice in two months

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield County man is in jail after police say he broke into his ex-wife’s house twice.

Grier Walker, 30, was inside the kitchen of his ex-wife’s home when she returned home at about 9 p.m. Saturday, according to charges filed by Lawrence Township police.

She then used her phone to shoot video of Walker crawling out a window and onto the front porch. He refused to leave until she threatened to call police and police noted surveillance cameras also captured footage of Walker inside the house, although when police questioned him later on Sunday night, he claimed he was only on the porch.

Police said Walker made statements implying he was inside the house, but he never admitted it.

“I don’t know what evidence you would have since my fingerprints would be everywhere because I used to live there,” he told cops, according to the charges. Walker also said, “I didn’t steal anything,” but police said a screw to a $200 whiskey barrel coat rack attached to a wall had been partially removed and all his ex-wife’s coats were found on a table and the floor.

Police arrested Walker early Sunday and along with the felony burglary and criminal trespass as well as misdemeanor counts of stalking, theft, harassment and disorderly conduct. His bail is $100,000 cash with a preliminary hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

Police also charged Walker with burglarizing his ex-wife’s home in late February.

Walker is accused of stealing a 46-inch television, a dresser and six collectors drinking glasses on Feb. 23. After that incident, Walker’s ex-wife changed the lock on the door to a keypad operated lock.

Walker is charged in that case with felony burglary and criminal trespass along with misdemeanor theft-related counts. His bail was set at $200,000 cash and Walker’s preliminary hearing on thses charges is slated for April 7.