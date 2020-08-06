Events help food truck vendors, during Pandemic

Last weekend, Bartlebaugh Amusements brought six food truck vendors to Huntingdon.

Folks came to buy takeout fair food, which not only supported the vendors but also the high school football booster club.

“It’s about helping each other,” David Bartlebaugh, Manager for Bartlebaugh Amusements, said. “Anybody in the entertainment industry that has anything to do with multiple people at one time, or crowds of people obviously, as taken a very hard fall this Summer.”

This weekend, and next week, when the Huntingdon County Fair would have been, those six vendors will be at the Smithfield Volunteer Fire Company parking lot.