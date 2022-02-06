Evening weather forecast Sunday, February 6, 2022

The combination of a mostly clear sky and light winds will help to give us a cold night tonight with lows in the teens. The cold pattern will ease a little on Monday with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Temperatures will rebound through the 30s and to within a few degrees on either side of 40 for high temperatures.

A cold front will bring the chance for a couple of flurries Monday night into Tuesday; otherwise, Tuesday will be a chillier day with clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 20s to the lower 30s. This next push of chilly air is not going to last long. Temperatures on Wednesday will rebound to near to just above 40 Wednesday. Another cold front will bring a rain or snow shower later Wednesday into early Thursday. Temperatures will still reach to near 40 in places on Thursday, but some flurries and snow showers are possible as colder air moves into the region.

Friday will be seasonably chilly with clouds and sunshine and just the chance for some flurries and snow showers. Highs will be in the 30s. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with the chance for flurries or snow showers as another cold front moves through the region. Highs will be in the 30s. Behind the front, Sunday will be chilly with clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the lower 30s. Milder air likely will come later next week.

