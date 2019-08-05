Evening weather forecast Monday, August 5th, 2019

We’ll continue to have a couple of isolated showers and thunderstorms early tonight. The rest of tonight will feature patchy clouds. It will not be as comfortable as last night with lows in the lower to middle 60s. Once again there will be a few areas of fog, but they will evaporate away early in the morning on Tuesday.

Tuesday will turn quite warm and humid with sunshine mixing with some clouds. Once again, a few spots could have a pop up shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon or evening hours. Highs on Tuesday will be in the lower to middle 80s. A few spots east of I-99 may reach the upper 80s. A front will move into the area and bring us more clouds than sunshine on Wednesday. It will stay humid on Wednesday and that will help to feed some showers and thunderstorms. Some could bring flooding downpours. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 70s to the lower 80s. There will only be the chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm on Thursday as another front approaches very late in the day. It will be warm and still a bit humid on Thursday with highs in the upper 70s to the lower 80s. Behind this front, we should be dry on Friday with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the 70s to near 80. The humidity will also start to lower on Friday and that will allow us to have a refreshing night Friday night. Lows will be in the 50s.

A bubble of high pressure will bring us a great start to the weekend with plenty of sunshine and low humidity on Saturday. Highs will be in the 70s. Sunday will still be partly, if not mostly, sunny with highs closer to 80. The humidity will start to return by Monday. We’ll have both a mix of clouds and sunshine on Monday with highs near to just above 80.