Evening weather forecast Friday, November 15th, 2019

A cold front will pass through the area tonight with some clouds and an isolated flurry. Lows tonight will be in the 20s, but some spots well north of I-80 will drop into the teens. Behind that front, Saturday will feature a good deal of sunshine. That sunshine will be out just for moral support as high temperatures will only be in the 30s. It will be chilly to cold, but at least dry, with sunshine for the Penn State game on Saturday which kicks off at noon. Even though it’s cold, if you are going to sit in the stands in the sun, you’re going to need the sunscreen.

With a clear sky and light winds, Saturday night is going to turn quite cold with low temperatures in the teens. Sunshine will mix with a few clouds on Sunday. It will still be a chilly day with highs in the 30s to near 40. The combination of an area of high pressure locked to our north and a disturbance off of the East Coast is going to give us chilly and unsettled weather as we head into next week. Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the lower to middle 40s. There may be a touch of drizzle in places on Monday.

There will be plenty of clouds with some sprinkles or flurries on Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Wednesday will also feature a good deal of clouds along with the chance for sprinkles or flurries. Highs will be in the upper 30s to the lower 40s. Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy. There may be a bit of a mix later Thursday. Highs will be in the lower to middle 40s. Friday will be rather cloudy with flurries or a bit of a mix. Temperatures once again will try to sneak into the lower to middle 40s.