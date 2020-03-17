Essential or Non-essential? Wolf’s administration offers clarity

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — After Governor Tom Wolf publicly urged non-essential businesses to close their doors for two weeks, as well as restaurants and bars to only offer carry-out, delivery, or drive-thru, many questioned what exactly ‘essential’ and ‘ non-essential’ meant as far as business goes.

Gov. Wolf specified that supermarkets, pharmacies, and gas stations will remain open, along with hardware stores. Meanwhile, state stores are set to close and government buildings will not be open to the public, if anyone is in the offices at all.

The Governor’s official release says that ‘non-essential’ businesses include “public-facing industries” such as entertainment, hospitality, and recreation facilities, including but not limited to community and recreation centers; gyms, including yoga, barre, and spin facilities; hair salons and barber shops, nail salons and spas; casinos; concert venues; theaters; sporting event venues and golf courses; retail facilities, including shopping malls except for pharmacy or other health care facilities within retail operations.

Wolf further explained that essential services and sectors “include but are not limited to” food processing, agriculture, industrial manufacturing, feed mills, construction, trash collection, grocery and household goods (including convenience stores), home repair/hardware and auto repair, pharmacy and other medical facilities, biomedical and healthcare, post offices and shipping outlets, insurance, banks, gas stations, laundromats, veterinary clinics, and pet stores, warehousing, storage, and distribution, public transportation, and hotel and commercial lodging.

While Governor Wolf has not mandated these closures, he has strongly urged businesses to close for the two weeks to help stop the spread of the Coronavirus.