Esports program approved at Moshannon Valley High School

Houtzdale, PA. (WTAJ) – The Moshannon Valley school district approved the start up of an esports program at the district’s high school.

The program has been in the works for over a year now, and it all stemmed from one students idea, senior Blake Snyder.

Snyder brought the idea to the schools principal last year, and has since been working towards this day.

His idea has had an almost immediate impact. The school district polled all 7-11th graders about the idea of the club, 94 students, approximately 25% of students polled, said they were interested. Giving Blake hope that no kid will feel too shy to join a club in the future.

“I never really had any clubs to go to when I was in school always sat by myself so I figured why doesn’t somebody make something for kids like me that don’t really have a club that they fit in to,” Snyder said.

The school will be transforming their computer lab into the new esports facility. The program will not just be used for gaming , as it will be blended into the schools computer science and game design curriculum, teaching students what goes into making a video game.