Escape room coming to Clearfield with a 1920s twist

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Lefort’s Sweet Shoppe in Clearfield has added a new element to its store: an escape room.

What’s an escape room? Think of it as a real-life game of Clue: you and your friends are taken into a themed room with hints and clues to solve a mystery and ultimately escape from the room.

For the Sweet Shoppe Escape Rooms, this mystery is based off of a speakeasy during the 1920s. Participants are locked into a speakeasy that is about to be raided and need to discover clues and complete the challenges at hand to escape.

Lefort’s Sweet Shoppe said this expansion was made in response to the decline in business attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The escape room is designed for 3-6 people and is a 60-minute session. The sessions must be booked online on their website. You can book a session any day of the week.

The escape room has other rooms in development and an announcement will be made when they are available for booking. The escape room is located on 22 N. 3rd St in Clearfield.