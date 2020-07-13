Escape Altoona Co. now open for business

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Escape Room Altoona Co. is now open for business and following CDC protocol.

The Escape Room is available by appointment only and also offers custom parties, including graduation and birthday parties. They are located adjacent to the Railroaders Memorial Museum along 12th Street in downtown Altoona.

Sessions can be booked in groups of 2-8 people at $25 per person. The experience is recommended for ages 12 and up.

Individuals can book an appointment here. They can also contact 814-201-7999 or email escapealtoonaco@gmail.com if they have questions.