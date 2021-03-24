Equal Pay Day: Local leaders discuss compensation for women

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Discussing your salary with employers can be difficult, especially for women and even more so for women of color.

In light of Equal Pay Day on Wednesday, WTAJ spoke with one woman who shares advice for many who feel they aren’t compensated fairly.

According to the Women’s Law Project, Pennsylvania women on average are not on track to receive equal pay until the year 2068. Local leaders say although the wage gap is tightening, there are still problems that need to be resolved.

Club President, Bedford Business Professional Women, Joan LaSalle recalls a meeting she had with a former local employer before quitting. “I just told him I know for a fact that there are men in the same position as mine making more money than me. And he said you should be happy. You make more money than most women” says LaSalle. She adds “I was angry because I had spent 10 years there making, in this case, it was 20% less.”

That was 15 years ago. But she says within the last several years, shes seen the pattern continue.

Donna Gority of Wise Women Of Altoona says she’s seen the problem locally and the conversation can be tough to have. But in many cases, it needs to happen.

Gority says “Theres still at least a subconcious bias, if not concious that the man in the bread winner and needs a higher raise and its still subconciously at least that women are a second wage earner and don’t need to have the full income.”

By spending 30 years in the engineering field, LaSalle believes the best thing women can do is speak up.LaSalle says “Women have to stand up for themselves because if you don’t point out inequality, nothing can be done about it.”

Both LaSalle and Gority are leaders in local women’s organizations who are willing to offer advice to women who feel they’re being treated unfairly in their workplace.