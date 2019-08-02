Entenmann’s issues recall of ‘Little Bites Soft Baked Cookies’ for choking hazard

(WTAJ) Entenmann’s has issued a voluntary recall for their 5-pack boxes of Little Bites due to reports of little pieces of blue plastic being found.

The plastic was not baked into the cookies, it was introduced in the packaging stage of production. However, consumption may create a choking hazard.

No other products have been affected as the company report states:

“Entenmann’s Little Bites Cookies are made on a dedicated production line, so no Little Bites Muffins or other Entenmann’s brand products are affected. “

There have been no reported injuries and the company immediately reported the recall to the FDA.

If you have purchased the product, you should not eat it and to return it to the store you purchased it.

Anyone with questions may call 1-800-984-0989 24 hours a day, seven days a week.