HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — An employee at the Blair County prison has tested positive for COVID-19, according to county officials.

All employees that were potentially exposed were identified and placed on a precautionary 14-day quarantine.

County officials believe there is no inmate exposure and that no inmates have tested positive at this time.

As a result, personnel at all Blair County worksites will undergo temperature screening before they may enter the premises.