Employee at Altoona Outback Steakhouse tested positive for COVID-19

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– An employee of the Outback Steakhouse in Altoona recently tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson for Bloomin’ Brands, representing the restaurant chain confirmed this Monday, but would not state the exact date the employee tested positive for coronavirus, citing privacy concerns,.

The spokesperson did say the positive test result occurred within the past week.

The spokesperson also told WTAJ that once the management team learned of the employee’s test result, they brought in a “professional cleaning company to thoroughly sanitize the restaurant.” The spokesperson said this was done within the past week.

The restaurant also “quarantined anyone who worked in close proximity with the employee,” and said “the employee will not return to work until cleared by a doctor.”

The spokesperson said restaurant employees are required to complete symptom surveys before each shift, and that the employee who ultimately tested positive for COVID-19, “felt fine” before their shift.

“If employees do not pass the survey, they are not permitted to work,” the spokesperson said.

She concluded: “We take this very seriously and take extreme measures to protect our employees and customers.”