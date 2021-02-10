Emergency VET fund to provide financial safety net for pet owners

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Centre County pet owners will soon no longer have to be torn between paying their vet bill or surrendering their pet because they simply can’t.

Today Dr. Fred Metzger announced the creation of the Dr. John Thomas Veterinary Emergency Treatment Fund.

Partnering up with Centre County PAWS, the emergency fund will provide a safety net for owners who have exhausted their financial resources to care for their cat or dog.

Dr. Metzger is asking for support from the community to get the fund up and running. He says that with every donation, whether it’s $5 or $100, he will match it.

According to Metzger the VET fund will allow pets to stay in their homes.

His hope is to have the fund fully operational by the end of April.