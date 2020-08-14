Emergency repairs needed on Centre Furnace Mansion

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A historic mansion in Centre County dating back to the 1800s will now need emergency repairs.



Workers for the Centre Furnace Mansion in College Township said they got a water bill about $500 more than usual, later finding out that a main water line dating back to the 1900s was broken.

Thousands of gallons of water leaked from the broken line. Repair work started on about 300 ft. of new water lines, along with other patchwork that will cost about $12,000.

“One of the problems with this is it wasn’t in our budget, and we haven’t had our normal fundraisers this year to help us out with this,” said Mary Sorensen, Executive Director of the Centre County Historical Society. “People have been coming through with our go-fund-me account–sending checks and calling us. It’s been a heartwarming show of support “

So far nearly $5,000 has been raised for the repairs on a Gofundme page.

Repairs will also be done on the bricks on the mansion’s patio.