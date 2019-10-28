Breaking News
Shots fired in Altoona two days in a row

Emergency Preparedness Conference in Altoona

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALTOONA, PA (WTAJ) – The Keystone Emergency Management Association (KEMA) kicked off their annual emergency preparedness conference today in Altoona.

Local emergency professionals see fires, floods, snowstorms and other disasters. This conference will tackle those issues, but will also touch on recent concerns such as mass shootings and the opiod epidemic.

The Keystone Association sees its mission as protecting lives and property from both human-caused and natural disasters.

Amy Amer, Co-Chair of the KEMA Conference says that even though the event is for emergency management professionals, those in related fields are welcome to attend.

Their website is http://www.kema-pa.com/

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss