Emergency Preparedness Conference in Altoona

ALTOONA, PA (WTAJ) – The Keystone Emergency Management Association (KEMA) kicked off their annual emergency preparedness conference today in Altoona.

Local emergency professionals see fires, floods, snowstorms and other disasters. This conference will tackle those issues, but will also touch on recent concerns such as mass shootings and the opiod epidemic.

The Keystone Association sees its mission as protecting lives and property from both human-caused and natural disasters.

Amy Amer, Co-Chair of the KEMA Conference says that even though the event is for emergency management professionals, those in related fields are welcome to attend.

