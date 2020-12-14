Emergency grants available for Clearfield Co. businesses

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Clearfield County Commissioners are offering emergency grants to businesses within the county that have been impacted by the shutdown.

Bars, dine-in restaurants, gyms, fitness centers, movie theaters, bowling alleys and other various indoor recreation businesses that were ordered to shut down in Governor Wolf’s latest COVID-19 mitigation efforts are eligible for a $3,000 grant.

There are 100 grants available and are on a first-come, first-serve basis. The grant portal opens at 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 14 and will close at 5 p.m. on Dec. 21.

To apply, fill out the emergency grant application. Business owners will need to provide proof of the following:

Proof of recent operations (lease, utility bills, etc.)

A W-9 form

An occupancy permit

FOR RESTAURANTS: A copy of the state’s health certification

Anyone with further questions should contact cccomm@clearfieldco.org

