Emergency grants available for Clearfield Co. businesses

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Clearfield County Commissioners are offering emergency grants to businesses within the county that have been impacted by the shutdown.
Bars, dine-in restaurants, gyms, fitness centers, movie theaters, bowling alleys and other various indoor recreation businesses that were ordered to shut down in Governor Wolf’s latest COVID-19 mitigation efforts are eligible for a $3,000 grant.
There are 100 grants available and are on a first-come, first-serve basis. The grant portal opens at 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 14 and will close at 5 p.m. on Dec. 21.
To apply, fill out the emergency grant application. Business owners will need to provide proof of the following:
- Proof of recent operations (lease, utility bills, etc.)
- A W-9 form
- An occupancy permit
- FOR RESTAURANTS: A copy of the state’s health certification
Anyone with further questions should contact cccomm@clearfieldco.org
