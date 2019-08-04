ROARING SPRING, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Emergency Responders are the first people to arrive on the scene when a mass shooting occurs.

Yesterday, some local residents got a chance to meet with area EMS personnel, police and firefighters at the annual Emergency Awareness Day in Roaring Spring.

They also were able to get an up-close look inside ambulances, police cruisers, and firetrucks, and learn about the training involved for those responsible in emergency situations like the El Paso shooting.

“They don’t have live rounds, but they have simulated rouds, they had simulated ieds simulated explosions, so it gives us a feel of what we’re going into before we actually go into the situation.” Amanda Ferguson, Paramedic, Hollidaysburg American Legion Ambulance Service

Amanda Ferguson says everybody involved in EMS is being encouraged to go through this type of training.

Yesterday’s event was sponsored by the Hollidaysburg American Legion Ambulance Service.