Elk Haven Nursing Home welcomes back residents’ loved ones with “Chatterbox Visits”

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Elk Haven Nursing Home residents are finally being safely reunited with their loved ones after more than a year apart due to the pandemic.

According to the home, March 5, 2020 was the last time they welcomed any visitors through their doors. But with the county’s Covid cases down to a manageable number, they are letting families in for “Chatterbox Visits.”

Activity Assistant Debbie Gahr says the glass house allows for families to safely “chat” for 15 minutes in the lobby.

“The families, they need to see each other. We’ve been doing facetime and Zoom visits and things like that this whole time but it’s just not the same as being able to…I mean they’re still behind a wall they can’t touch but at least they can really see each other, so we’ve had a really good response,” said Gahr.

In order to accommodate everyone Gahr says all visits will be limited to two per resident.

The Activity Department asks that you call them at 834-2618 to make an appointment.