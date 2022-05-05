ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Elk County Commissioners announced a new program to help small businesses.

Small businesses who have five or fewer employees can apply for funding under the American Rescue Plan Aid (ARPA) through the Aid to Small Businesses Grants Program.

Grants will range from $1,000 to $5,000.

Applicants must provide financial information for the past three fiscal years and explain how these grant dollars will be used.

The application form is available on the Elk County website or can be physically picked up in person at the Commissioner’s office.

“$5000 may not sound like a lot of money, but to a small business who’s generating only $40,000 a year, that $5,000 could go a long way to help them,” Commissioner Fritz Lecker said.

Applications must be received in the Commissioner’s Office no later than 4:00 p.m. on June 15, 2022.