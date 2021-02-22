Elk County drug raid nabs six suspected of selling meth and heroin

RIDGWAY, Pa. (WTAJ) –A half dozen people face felony drug charges after a month-long investigation in Elk County.

Ashlee “Sunshine” Druhot and Jonathan “Shaggy” Villmer are accused of selling crystal methamphetamine out of a home at 401 North Broad Street in Ridgway, according to police.

The Elk County Drug Task Force investigation culminated Friday with a search of that location with 44 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 130 bags of heroin, five grams of marijuana, three buprenorphine strips, seven cellphones, $767 in cash and large stash of drug paraphernalia being seized.

Along with Druhot and Villmer, police arrested Travis Cauvel, Ashley Bower, Timothy Visniesky and Eric Zellonis and they all are being charged with felony drug delivery and related crimes. Isaiah Krise, who was also at the home, is facing a misdemeanor drug possession charge, police added.

Police indicated a vehicle used by Visniesky and Zellonis was also searched and suspected heroin was seized from inside a safe.

Inside the home, Druhot and Villmer had set up a processing area in their bedroom for packaging methamphetamine and a dry-erase board in front of the packaging station indicated the prices for various weights of crystal meth, according to cops.