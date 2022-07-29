ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Keystone Elk County Alliance combined physical fitness and archery to create a multi-day challenge.

The first annual Elk County archery challenge is a three-day event. Competitors face various challenges to win a $250 check, a cooler, backpack, and trail camera. There is a recreational 3D course open to the public as well as youth events, vendors, and more.

For a full list of events and the challenge descriptions read below:

Friday, July 29th:

2-4 p.m. – Check-in/registration

3-8 p.m. – 3D course open (pre-registered only)

4 p.m. Welcome/ challenge course competition

Saturday, July 30th:

7:30-8:30 a.m. – Check-in/registration

8:30 a.m. – Welcome and opening ceremonies

9-1:30 p.m. – Qualifying rounds for head-to-head races

10 a.m.- 6p.m. – 3D course open for pre-registered shooters & general public

3 p.m. – Semifinal & final for head-to-head races

Sunday, July 31st:

9 a.m. – Pack race challenge

8 a.m. – 3p.m. – 3D course open for pre-registered shooters & general public

1 p.m. – Closing ceremonies & prize drawings

Those who enter will face a variety of challenges. Each one requires different skills, making sure that the competition is fair.

Challenge descriptions:

Challenge Course – Competitors will race through multiple different obstacles including shooting challenges as well while being timed.

Head-to-Head Races – Competitors will be matched in side-by-side timed races. Races will include sprints, shooting stops, and some agility challenges as well.

Pack Race – Competitors will race approx. 2 miles with a weighted pack and will take various archery shots.

3D Course – Available to competitors or the general public. This 30-target course will test shooting skills.

The grand prize is offered to both a top female competitor and a top male competitor.