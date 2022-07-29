ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Keystone Elk County Alliance combined physical fitness and archery to create a multi-day challenge.
The first annual Elk County archery challenge is a three-day event. Competitors face various challenges to win a $250 check, a cooler, backpack, and trail camera. There is a recreational 3D course open to the public as well as youth events, vendors, and more.
For a full list of events and the challenge descriptions read below:
Friday, July 29th:
- 2-4 p.m. – Check-in/registration
- 3-8 p.m. – 3D course open (pre-registered only)
- 4 p.m. Welcome/ challenge course competition
Saturday, July 30th:
- 7:30-8:30 a.m. – Check-in/registration
- 8:30 a.m. – Welcome and opening ceremonies
- 9-1:30 p.m. – Qualifying rounds for head-to-head races
- 10 a.m.- 6p.m. – 3D course open for pre-registered shooters & general public
- 3 p.m. – Semifinal & final for head-to-head races
Sunday, July 31st:
- 9 a.m. – Pack race challenge
- 8 a.m. – 3p.m. – 3D course open for pre-registered shooters & general public
- 1 p.m. – Closing ceremonies & prize drawings
Those who enter will face a variety of challenges. Each one requires different skills, making sure that the competition is fair.
Challenge descriptions:
Challenge Course – Competitors will race through multiple different obstacles including shooting challenges as well while being timed.
Head-to-Head Races – Competitors will be matched in side-by-side timed races. Races will include sprints, shooting stops, and some agility challenges as well.
Pack Race – Competitors will race approx. 2 miles with a weighted pack and will take various archery shots.
3D Course – Available to competitors or the general public. This 30-target course will test shooting skills.
Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.
The grand prize is offered to both a top female competitor and a top male competitor.