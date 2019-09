(WTAJ/CNN) — A very peculiar festival is held in El Salvador every year at the end of August.

Two groups of people throw fireballs on each other in the streets, just 11 miles from the capital San Salvador.

The festival remembers the eruption of the San Salvador volcano back in 1917.

Organizers say this is the 97th year of the festival.

The Salvadoran government has declared the tradition as a “Cultural Heritage” celebration of the country.